Win tickets to see An American in Paris

Who could ask for anything more?

Directly following celebrated engagements in New York and Paris, this critically acclaimed and multi Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical of love and hope lights up the West End from Saturday 4 March at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, An American In Paris features many of George and Ira Gershwin’s timelessly popular songs and music, including I Got Rhythm, I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise, The Man I Love, They Can’t Take That Away From Me and ’S Wonderful.

Featuring its original, award-winning Broadway stars, and an exceptional company of 50 actors, dancers and musicians, An American In Paris tells the story of a young American soldier striving to make it as a painter in the aftermath of war.

Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer, the ‘City of Light’ becomes the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love.

Staged by some of the most celebrated theatre-makers in the world (including director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and designer Bob Crowley, together with the writer Craig Lucas), don’t miss this breathtakingly beautiful production that The New York Times called “a dazzling, transporting musical that turns Paris into a kaleidoscope of romance”.

Dominion Theatre, 268-269 Tottenham Court Rd, London W1T 7AQ .

Previews start from 4th March 2017

We have teamed up with An American in Paris to offer our readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the preview performances.

Win tickets

There are x3 pairs of tickets to be won. To be in with a chance of winning one just answer the following simple question:

Q: Who starred in the original film of

An American in Paris?

Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly or Frank Sinatra ?

Prize tickets are valid Monday-Thursday from 6th-20th March 2017, strictly subject to availability. Tickets are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available. Travel is not included.

This competition closes Friday, February 24.

To enter click here.