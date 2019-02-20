WIN Tickets To See BAOS’s Made In Dagenham!

Basingstoke Amateur Operatic Society is once again returning to The Haymarket with Made in Dagenham, The Musical, showing 19 -23 March 2019.

Through powerful, modern songs and humorous action, Made in Dagenham tells the story of the conflict at Ford’s Dagenham car plant in 1968. Prepare to be moved as ordinary Essex wife and mum, Rita O’Grady, leads the girls in the stitching room in a battle against the might of Ford and the corruption of the Union.

How will the men around them react? Will they gain the support of politicians and the TUC? Can Rita – played expertly by BAOS newcomer, Nicola Morrin – keep up the fight and the happy home she’s worked so hard for?

Inspired by a true story and based on the 2010 movie of the same name, Made in Dagenham is hugely relevant to today’s audience with the Gender Pay Gap still evident in some workplaces.

With Richard Cox returning as Director, Julie Dance again joining BAOS as Musical Director, and choreography by Luannsa Goodman, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

Win tickets!

We are excited to announce we have two pairs of tickets to give away for the opening night performance on Tuesday, March 19 at 7.30pm. To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Q: In which year is Made in Dagenham, The Musical, set?

This competition closes Friday, March 8, 2019.

BAOS’s Made in Dagenham runs for six performances 19 – 23 March at The Haymarket, Basingstoke. Tickets can be purchased online at www.anvilarts.org.uk, or by calling the box office on 01256 844244.