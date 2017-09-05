Win tickets to see Chris Barber play at The Anvil

Chris Barber OBE is one of the last British jazz giants around and a paragon of traditional jazz in the UK.

He formed his first Band in 1949 at the age of nineteen and has since gone on to become not only Europe’s most successful and influential bandleaders, but a bona fide jazz legend. For more than 68 years, he has been active in the music scene promoting, recording and releasing music and touring with his 10-piece band. Inspired by the great Ken Colyer Jazz Men, the band features everything from New Orleans to blues to late twenties’ Ellington, played with extraordinary panache and skill.

This year, The BIG Chris Barber Band celebrates 100 years of jazz under the theme Centenary of Jazz, and will be at The Anvil in Basingstoke on Thursday 21 September.

On this special night you will hear songs from the Jazz Age and Chris’ favourites like Bourbon Street Parade, Jubilee Stomp, Petite Fleur, Ice Cream, When the Saints Go Marching In and many more.

Counted as one of the finest, if not the finest, band of its kind anywhere in the world, you can count on an exciting evening of high quality jazz and blues which will appeal in equal measure to the aficionado and the newcomer.

Tickets are priced at £23 (includes £2 booking fee). For more information, call 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk

Win Tickets!

We have two pairs of tickets for this great night out and included with each pair of tickets will be a Chris Barber 40 Years Jubilee CD and a The Chris Barber Collection The Great Reunion Concert CD.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these great prizes answer this simple question:

Q: In what year did Chris Barber form his first band?

This competition closes on Friday, September 15, 2017

To enter click here.