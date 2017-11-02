Win tickets to see Lulu at The Anvil

We always try to bring you an exciting competition in the Observer, but this week we think we may have got the best one yet.

After some hard negotiating with the lovely folk at The Anvil we have managed to get two pairs of tickets to see one of the most highly acclaimed singers that this country has produced – Lulu!

Following on from her smash hit 2016 tour, Lulu returns with her biggest tour yet and comes to The Anvil on Friday 24 November. at 7:30.

There is one overriding influence in the life of this acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, Grammy and Novello Award nominee, and that is it has always been ‘All About the Music’.

Performing songs from a career spanning over 50 years, fans can expect to hear huge hits such as Shout, To Sir With Love, Relight My Fire and The Man Who Sold The World, as well as new songs and songs that have influenced and guided her throughout her incredible career.

Lulu says “I toured for the first time in 15 years in 2015 and haven’t stopped since. I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again performing the music that I have shared with you throughout my career… it has always been all about the music… so please come and join me”.

Tickets are priced at £41 (includes £2 booking fee). For more details or for tickets, call 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk

Win tickets!

As mentioned above we have two pairs of tickets to give away and to be in with a chance of winning one all you have to do is answer the following simple question:

Q: Where was Lulu born?

Ireland, Scotland or Wales?

This competition closes on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Competition winners will be notified by email on Monday, November 20, 2017.

To enter click here.