Win tickets to see Raffles at the Haymarket!

Rumpus Theatre Company brings a sparkling whodunit to The Haymarket from Wednesday 15 to Saturday 18 February. Based on the thrilling classics by E W Hornung, Raffles – The Mystery of the Murdered Thief stars Ian Sharrock (Emmerdale, Heartbeat, I’m Alan Partridge).

Harry “Bunny” Manders is convinced that his erstwhile partner in crime, the gentleman cracksman A J Raffles, drowned while escaping a daring theft aboard a transatlantic liner. But a chance reply to a newspaper advertisement reveals an entirely different scenario, and at once Bunny is embroiled again in his old life of burglary, mayhem, adventure and murder!

Bunny is played by the exuberant Ian Sharrock, hugely familiar to audiences from his ten years as Jackie Merrick in Emmerdale and, perhaps most memorably, as Jed Maxwell, Alan Partridge’s biggest and most scarily obsessive fan in I’m Alan Partridge.

Tickets for Raffles are priced: Wed-Thu £22; Fri-Sat £24; 2pm performances £19; over 65s £2 off; under 16s and f/t students £13 any performance (includes £2 booking fee).

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.

