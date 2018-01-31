Win tickets to see The Grinning Man

To Celebrate The Extended Run Of The Grinning Man, You Can Win Tickets To See The Show

Following its hugely successful premiere at Bristol Old Vic, the critically acclaimed new musical The Grinning Man has recently extended its run in the West End and “demands to be seen” (The Times).

From Tony Award-winning director Tom Morris (War Horse), Kneehigh writer Carl Grose and featuring “an outstanding score” (Sunday Times) by Tim Phillips and Marc Teitler, The Grinning Man is a magical reimagining of the classic novel by Victor Hugo (Les Misérables).

A strange new act has arrived at the fairground. Who is Grinpayne and how did he get his hideous smile? Paraded as a freak, then celebrated as a star, only the love of a sightless girl can reveal his terrible secret.

Set in a fantastical world created by designer Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), and brought to life with the “astonishing puppetry” (What’s on Stage) of Gyre & Gimble, the original War Horse puppeteers, The Grinning Man invites you to be seduced by the darkness at the Trafalgar Studios.

Trafalgar Studios, 14 Whitehall, Westminster, London SW1A 2DY Until 14 April 2018

Your chance to WIN tickets!

We have teamed up with THE GRINNING MAN to offer our readers the chance to win a pair of tickets. There are 3x pairs of tickets to be won. To enter please answer the following simple question:.

Q: Who wrote the novel that The Grinning Man is based on?

Alexandre Dumas, Charles Dickens or Victor Hugo?

This competition closes Sunday, February 18, 2018

To enter click here.

Terms and conditions: Promotion closes at 23.59 on Sunday, February 18, 2018. There are 3x pairs of tickets available to be won. Tickets are valid for Monday -Thursday performances until 22 March, excluding 12-22 February, strictly subject to availability. Tickets are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available. Travel is not included. Successful applicants will be contacted by email on Tuesday February 20. Promoter: Joe Public Ltd.