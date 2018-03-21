Win tickets to see The Magic Of Hollywood at The Anvil

Pasha Kovalev winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, returns to The Anvil on April 24th with his brand new show ‘The Magic of Hollywood’.

This amazing new show, created by Pasha and his long time dance partner Anya Garnis, will be jam packed with sequins, glitz and glamour as Pasha takes to the stage with his sensational dancers and they perform ‘Oscar worthy performances’ all set to a Hollywood theme…. a night for all the family and not to be missed!

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners up to the coveted title. In following years Pasha was partnered with celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Riley, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, Chizzy Akudolu and of course winning a Strictly Trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his tours ‘Life Through Dance’, ‘It’s All About You’ and ‘Let’s Dance The Night Away’ over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers in an evening of live singing, dance, Hollywood glamour and fun.

In every theatre, Pasha invites a local dance school to perform on stage with him. An incredible opportunity to showcase amazing young talented dancers as a part of Pasha’s new show.

It’s a dazzling, sensational, stunning, unforgettable, unique, uplifting and interactive show which will entertain audiences of all ages. A perfect night out for fans of Pasha, Dance, Ballroom, Hollywood…. and of course Strictly Come Dancing.

