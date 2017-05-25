Win tickets to Thank You For The Music at the Anvil!

Saturday night and the lights are low. . The Anvil is the place to go. . .

The world’s longest-running ABBA concert show is coming to town on July 1st to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Swedish super group’s biggest selling hit – Dancing Queen.

The song was a million-selling, number-one hit in 13 countries and it forms the climax to the international hit stage show Thank You for the Music. The production – which also features the UK’s most successful Bee Gees revue – is now in its 23rd year.

Show producer Michael Taylor boasts that the spectacle has been delighting live music fans for longer than Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida did during the 70s and 80s. “Combining Lycra-tight harmonies with superb musicianship,” he says, “Thank You for the Music has outlasted ABBA in their prime. Dancing Queen represents the pinnacle of the group’s career, and we have produced a brand-new show rocking the sound of ‘the right music’ for 2017”.

The set list, drawn from ABBA’s nine number one hit singles, nine chart-topping albums and 19 top 20 singles in the UK, includes solid-gold hits like Super Trouper; Waterloo; Mamma Mia; Thank You for the Music; Gimme, Gimme, Gimme; Knowing Me Knowing You; Mamma Mia and, of course, Dancing Queen.

Thank You for the Music also features show stealers The Magic of the Bee Gees. The trio, backed by a live band, perform original Bee Gees’ hits like Staying Alive, Massachusetts, Night Fever and How Deep is Your Love as well as million-sellers penned for other artists by the Bee Gees including Islands in the Stream, If I Can’t Have You and Chain Reaction.

