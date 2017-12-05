Win tickets to the awe-inspiring Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Cirque du Soleil returns to the iconic Royal Albert Hall from 7 January 2018 with never before seen in the uk show, OVO!

Immerse yourself in a colourful carnival of crazy crickets, amazing ants and flexible fleas, teeming with joy, amazement and mind-blowing signature Cirque du Soleil acts. Rush headlong into an ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and love.

Crawling with fun, OVO is a non-stop riot of energy and movement featuring many of Cirque du Soleil’s show-stopping performers including a stunning 14m high flying trapeze act – the biggest of its kind!

An unforgettable experience – Don’t miss your chance to experience the world-famous Cirque du Soleil at such an iconic London venue.

Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AP. Limited season 7 January – 4 March 2018.

Win a pair of tickets!

We have teamed up with Cirque du Soleil to offer our readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see this highly sought after production at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 27th February 2018 at 7.30pm.

There are 3x pairs of tickets to be won. To be in with a chance of winning answer the following question:

Q: Which animal kingdom does OVO explore?

Reptiles, Mammals, Insects or Fish?

This competition closes on Friday, January 5, 2018.

To enter click here.

Prize tickets are Price Level 2-3 and are valid for Tuesday 27th February 2018 7.30pm performance only, strictly subject to availability. All prize tickets will be supplied as e-tickets and are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available. Travel is not included.