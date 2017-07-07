Win tickets to the Battle Proms at Highclere Castle

Since their first concert in 1997 the Battle Proms have been treating their audiences to a heady mix of sublime classical music, carefully choreographed Spitfire and cavalry displays, dramatic cannon fire and stunning firework finales.

As the series enters its 20th anniversary year, the iconic stately home loved worldwide as ‘Downton Abbey’ will once again provide a stunning backdrop to the entertainment when the Battle Proms returns to Highclere Castle on Saturday 5 August 2017. The Battle Proms takes much of its historical inspiration from the Napoleonic wars. As well as staging a colourful skill-at-arms cavalry display in full regalia, the Battle Proms is also the only place in the world you can see Beethoven’s Battle Symphony performed as he intended. Written to celebrate a key victory during the Peninsula War, the Battle Symphony was composed to include 193 live firing cannons, not something you can find in your average concert hall! But the Battle Proms Team brings over 200 cannons to each of their concerts for use in Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and the Battle Symphony. It is this authentic, groundshaking and breathtaking percussion that makes the Battle Proms signature piece a truly remarkable experience and one that keeps audience members returning to their concerts year after year.

And if this wasn’t drama enough, the Battle Proms have worked closely with the Grace Spitfire team over the years to create one of the most carefully choreographed Spitfire displays you are likely to catch this summer. So much more than just a fly past, this display has the iconic plane dancing through the sky to the opening pieces of the orchestral performance by the 60 piece New English Concert Orchestra.

