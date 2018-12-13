Win tickets to the London Classic Car Show!

The London Classic Car Show returns to ExCel London on 14-17 February 2019, bringing together an outstanding collection of classic cars and automotive nostalgia from the very best dealers, manufacturers and car clubs, making it a must-attend event for classic car enthusiasts, owners and collectors.

The fifth edition of The London Classic Car Show will celebrate the incredible career of Ian Callum, Jaguar’s Director of Design; the man acknowledged as one of the world’s foremost automotive design talents. Callum’s prolific career will be honoured with The London Classic Car Show Icon Award and a celebratory exhibition of his work, featuring some of his most notable and career-defining cars, including the Aston Martin DB9, Jaguar I-PACE, F-TYPE and XK and the Ford RS200 rally car. There will also be a Q&A with the man himself.

Presenter, engineer and inventor Edd China is curating an exhibit of exceptional aero engine machines. Known for his own eccentric engineering inventions and presenting TV show Wheeler Dealers, China is passionate about powerful aero-engined machines and was inspired by their outrageous engineering as a child. The display will include the 1923 27-litre V12 Thomas Special, ‘Babs’, which broke the world land speed record in 1926 at 171.09mph.

For those looking to expand or start their classic car collection, the show brings together premium classic car dealers from across the country to showcase a vast array of automotive investment opportunities. Alongside, there will be a wide selection of car products, accessories, memorabilia and renowned restorers, as well as exhibits for the classic car connoisseur and motoring enthusiast alike, including the Grand Avenue.

One of the show’s most crowd-pleasing features, the Grand Avenue is an indoor driving runway where iconic classics are fired up and can be seen in action. For 2019 it celebrates ‘Firsts’, showcasing vehicles that have pioneered new technologies, market niches or styles, whether that was for road or track. The show also pays tribute and celebrates the 60th anniversary of a car that was first on many levels, the iconic Mini.

Tickets are now on sale for The London Classic Car Show. Advance ticket prices start from £25 per adult, £20 per child (6-15) and £75 per family (two adults, two children). Entry for children under the age of six years is free. VIP package upgrades are also available, starting at £55 per adult, which include fast track entry, hospitality, show guide and Grandstand access for one Grand Avenue show.

For further information and to purchase tickets for The London Classic Car Show, visit www.thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk.

Win tickets!

We have two pairs of Sunday tickets to give away for this fantastic show. To be in with a chance of winning, please answer the following question:

Q: For which prestigious car manufacturer is Ian Callum Director of Design?

This competition closes Friday, February 1, 2019.

