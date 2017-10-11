Win tickets to The Natural History Museum Ice Rink

This charming ice rink is set in the beautiful grounds of the iconic Natural History Museum in the heart of South Kensington, and is one of the most magical places to be this winter.

Under glistening lights, glide around the stunning Christmas tree, enjoy a variety of delicious delights to warm you up, and take in the crisp winter atmosphere whilst being cozy and snug in your winter warmers.

Whether you are a seasoned skater, or simply want to enjoy the company of your family, friends or colleagues in a fun and enchanting way, a visit to the Museum’s Ice Rink is an essential festive experience.

NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM ICE RINK, Cromwell Road, Kensington, London SW7 5BD

FROM 26 OCTOBER 2017 – 7 JANUARY 2018

www.nhmskating.co.uk

YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

We have teamed up with the NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM ICE RINK to offer our readers the chance to win a family ice skating ticket.

There are x5 family tickets to be won. To enter answer the following question:

Q: What date does the Natural History Museum Ice Rink open?

30 November 2017,

26 October 2017 or

25 December 2017?

This competition closes on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Terms and Conditions:

Prize tickets are family tickets for x4 people (x2 adults, x2 children or x1 adult, x3 children under 12 years old) and are valid for all session times, Monday to Thursday from 1 November to 30 November 2017, strictly subject to availability. Tickets are non-transferable. No cash alternative is available. Travel is not included.