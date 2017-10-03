Win tickets to the Oxford Aqua Park

A short trip down Burcot Lane, Berinsfield will lead you to a beautiful blue lake; nestled on top is Oxfordshire’s latest, greatest… and wettest attraction, Oxford Aqua Park.

The Park contains everything you can imagine, from giant slippery slides and bouncy trampolines to inflatable obstacles and climbing walls.

Amongst the obstacles you will find children and adults alike getting wrapped up in the Park’s fun challenges and clumsy mayhem.

Britain’s weather is, as everyone knows, hit and miss, however, full body wetsuits can be hired, keeping you comfortably warm in all weather scenarios.

If you fancy keeping dry while your little ones let off some steam, then you can enjoy a nice cup of tea or coffee and other nibbles from the on-site café, which over looks the lake.

The facilities are remarkably dry, very clean and easy to access.

Parents and guardians can rest assured that their loved ones will be in a safe environment as the Aqua Park hosts at least four, fully trained and professional life guard at any one time. The safety briefings are concise and easy to understand, allowing everyone to have the maximum amount of fun throughout the session.

Oxford Aqua Park is open Wednesday for Sunday and open for two weeks over the October half term holiday; with free parking on site and affordable admission costs this wet and wild activity makes a perfect day out for anyone aged six and over. Booking in advance is strongly advised due to the Park’s popularity, to do so please call 07376 976734 or visit oxfordaquapark.com

Win Tickets!

We have 20 tickets to this great attraction and to be in with a chance of winning one all you have to do is answer this simple question:

Q: Where is Oxford Aqua Park- Bournemouth, Berinsfield or Banbury?

This competition closes Wednesday, October 18.

