Win tickets to the Photography Show 2018!

The Photography Show, the event for everyone passionate about photography and moving image, returns to the NEC Birmingham from 17-20 March 2018 featuring the latest kit from big brands and a jam-packed speaker line-up.

Get hands-on with new products from Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Manfrotto, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sigma and Sony to name a few, plus tripods, albums and accessories you didn’t even know existed from over 220 exhibitors.

The Great Outdoors, a new stage for 2018, will feature live demos and expert advice on image capture outside, including dramatic landscapes, getting close to nature and special occasions whatever the weather. The enhanced Mobile & Social Stage will offer the opportunity to explore mobile imaging technologies and how social media can make (or break) a photographer, and the dedicated Video Stage will showcase cutting-edge products alongside technical and creative help on how to get the best out of moving image production skills.

Plus, catch exciting live action tutorials on the Live Stage, find out about intriguing photography projects and techniques in Behind the Lens, discover how drones can enhance your projects in the Drone Zone and hear thrilling insights into the journeys of world-renowned photographers at the Super Stage and more!

For more information, please visit: www.photographyshow.com/pr_1

Get your ticket

To guarantee that you’ll be at the show in March, you can buy tickets to the show by visiting www.photographyshow.com/pr_1. Tickets to Super Stage sessions, masterclasses and for the VIP package are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

Win tickets!

The Basingstoke Observer has teamed up with The Photography Show to offer 5 lucky readers and their ‘plus one’ the chance to attend 2018’s most exciting photography event, absolutely free!*

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following simple question:

Q: Where will you be able to find out more about how drones can be used?

Tickets are limited to one pair per winner and are valid for one day only. So what are you waiting for? Send your entry today!

*Free tickets are for entry to the show plus a selection of theatre and stage programmes. Additional tickets must be purchased for the Masterclasses, Super Stage sessions and VIP upgrades.

