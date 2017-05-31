Win tickets to the revving & rocking Silverstone Classic

To help celebrate summer, we are giving away a pair of weekend tickets to all three days of the annual Silverstone Classic (28-30 July), the biggest historic motor sport festival on Earth. Six lucky runners up will win a pair of tickets to the Sunday of the summer spectacular.

The three-day, fun-fuelled extravaganza regularly attracts more than 100,000 visitors serving up a magical mix of classic cars, classic rock music plus tons of great family entertainment – it’s certainly not just for petrolheads!

The non-stop on-track action features the cream of historic racing action from huge Formula 1, Sports Cars, GT and Touring Car grids – more nostalgic racing than you will see anywhere else in the world in one weekend!

Adding some extra star dust, this year’s sparkling race card also includes a special Celebrity Challenge Trophy Race. Famous faces already confirmed include several Olympic gold medal winners including Jason Kenny and Amy Williams, Brian Johnson from AC/DC, former England cricket captain Mike Gatting and boxing legend Carl Froch.

Live music is one of the Classic’s popular attractions. The Bootleg Beatles are topping the line-up on Friday while Saturday’s bill includes former Spandau Ballet front-man Tony Hadley.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there. A vintage funfair, air displays, hot air balloons, streetcar shoot-outs, 4×4 passenger experiences, Spitfire demonstrations, crazy golf, a huge shopping village, an adrenaline zone and a live eBay restoration are all included in the cost of admission.

Indeed, all tickets include free entrance to racing paddocks, trackside grandstands plus the live music concerts and many of the activities. Adult admission is from just £43 and full details can be found on the www.silverstoneclassic.com website.

Win tickets!

To be in with a chance of winning go to the website and answer the following simple question.

Q: Tony Hadley was the lead singer of which chart-topping band? Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran or Human League?

This competition closes Sunday, July 2017.

