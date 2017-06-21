Wine producer pops its cork at sparkling success with awards

A Whitchurch winemaker is sparkling even more than usual after tasting taking top prize in the inaugural UK Wine Awards.

Sparkling producer Coates and Seely came out on top of 293 entries from across the UK, with their La Perfide Blanc de Blancs 2009 crowned supreme champion.

They also won a further three trophies, taking half of the eight awards on offer.

“We are of course very pleased and honoured to have our wines recognised in this way,” said co-founder Nicholas Coates.

“We would like to pay tribute to the team at Coates and Seely and to the organisers of this competition for the spotlight they have shone onto the incredibly exciting English wine scene.

“It also completes a very happy week for Coates and Seely, where our wines have also been recognised as the official English Sparkling wine at Goodwood Racing.”

The judges remarked that the winning wine was “fabulously elegant and refined with the seductive toasted brioche and honey notes of age”.

La Perfide Blanc de Blancs also picked up the best sparkling award and best sparkling wine.

In addition to this, their Rosé 2009 was judged to be the best.

Judges included TV wine expert Susie Barry and wine writer Oz Clarke.

Coates and Seely’s other co-founder Christian Seely said the wines he most enjoyed were those that “say something particular about a certain place” and that was the inspiration behind their wines.

“I wanted to plant a vineyard in England because I believed that it might be possible to make sparkling wines here from specific sites, in our case Hampshire chalk, that would be expressions of something uniquely English and that could one day, be ranked amongst the best sparkling wines in the world,” he said.

“I would not be here if I didn’t believe that, and I find the results so far a strong encouragement to that belief.”

A family-owned business, Coates and Seely was founded in 2009 by the duo and their vineyard covers 12 hectares.

Their wines are available in the finest restaurants and speciality retailers with production being relatively small at around 5,000 cases per annum.