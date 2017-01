Winless run goes on for Basingstoke

Recent Tweets

Two draws against Dorchester and Frome make it six league games without a win for 17th placed #Basingstoke… https://t.co/AO2W5V0Dmb

Stop-start Stampede run continues, as #Basingstoke follow up win over Guildford with 4-3 loss at Milton Keynes… https://t.co/eLyFgXQhjR

#Basingstoke mum-of-four hits the jackpot, after visit to convenience store lands her £1m richer… https://t.co/auGm3Dkd0P