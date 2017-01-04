Winless run goes on for Basingstoke

Basingstoke Town have now gone more than a month without a win after they were held to a frustrating draw on Monday.
Terry Brown’s side had been hoping to break their duck at the sixth attempt when Dorchester Town arrived at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium.
But despite dominating the tie from start to finish, ‘Stoke had to be content with a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw in their first game of the new year.
That was Town’s second draw in the space of seven days, as they were also held to the same score at Frome Town in the only other match of the festive period on Boxing Day.
While they will have been reasonably satisfied with that result, due to playing the end of the match with 10 men, ‘Stoke really should have collected maximum points against Dorchester.
But this was only after they’d suffered a terrible start to the game, as the visitors caught them sleeping in just the second minute to go ahead through Tom Blair.
From then on, it was all one-way traffic, with Charlie Kennedy and Sam Deadfield both twice coming close to scoring, before keeper Shane Murphy then pulled off a superb stop to deny Aaron Jarvis.
After banging and banging on the door, the hosts finally got the goal they deserved on the hour mark, as the impressive Deadfield dropped his shoulder and rifled a shot into the corner.
And the forward nearly won it for Basingstoke after that, only to see his close range effort produce another outstanding stop from Murphy, and a curled shot from the edge of the box brush the outside of the post.
A week earlier, and it was Town that would strike early at Frome, as a cross from Deadfield in the 13th minute was knocked down for Jarvis to lash an instinctive finish into the net from just inside the box.
And they should have grabbed a second before half-time, as Aaron Redford reacted first to a Nana Owusu free kick hitting the post, but amazingly saw his shot on the rebound saved by keeper Carl Crabtree.
The hosts cranked up the pressure after the breakthough, and deservedly levelled in the 63rd minute, as Mikey Bryant capitalised on a Basingstoke mistake to score.
But despite both side’s searching for a winner, there was no more goals after that, although Joe Gater’s foul on Crabtree saw him pick up a second yellow card 10 minutes from time.
‘Stoke are next in action in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier on Saturday away to Kettering Town.