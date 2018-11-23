Winners Announced at Regional Business Awards Dinner

The coveted Inspire Business Awards took place at Hampshire Court Hotel with a spectacular awards ceremony attended by over 500 business people from across north Hampshire, winners were announced celebrating the very best of north Hampshire’s business success in 2018.

The annual awards programme, which is organised by Destination Basingstoke on behalf of sponsoring partners, received a record breaking number of entries over the summer, which were then shortlisted and the finalists visited by the judging panel during September and October heightening the anticipation for the announcements made at the November ceremony.

Winners and finalists came from all parts of north Hampshire from Andover to Aldershot and everywhere in between with the coveted ‘Business of the Year’ Award going to DCSL Software in Farnborough.

Herrington Carmichael Sponsor of the Business of the Year Category and Member of the judging panel said “We were delighted to make DCSL our winners for the Inspire 2018 ‘Business of the year’ award. DCSL have clear and strong plans for growth, superb ideas, great products and the promise of a bright future. It is great to see a local business with such efficiency and with an eye on developing talent to create a sustainable future.”

The evening was compered by Felicity Edwards, Managing Director of Destination Basingstoke with Tommy Gentleman owner of Reasons Fitness.

Felicity Edwards commented: “It has been a fantastic celebration of our business community and demonstrates very clearly that North Hampshire is a great place for business to thrive. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists.”