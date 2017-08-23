Winning Wolverines ready for start of new season

After completing their most successful season to date last time out, Basingstoke Wolverines All-Star Cheerleading team have much to be excited about ahead of the new season that starts shortly.

Last season the senior level two team, Queens, were crowned national champions at the Future Cheer Internationals in Bournemouth, as they saw off top international competition to beat 42 other teams in the level two division.

As well as the level two success, the Wolverines’ level three team, Rogue, also hit the heights.

The mixed squad of both male and female athletes achieved a national championship title at the Legacy Internationals in Birmingham.

Head coach Kayleigh Fennell completed her first full season with the Wolverines and the squad have worked hard for their success.

She said: “We are very proud of each and every athlete who participated last season.

“Our teams train so hard all year for two-and-a-half minutes on the competition floor and all that work and effort has come together at the right moment.

“They have all done amazing.”

Both level two and three sides have won invitations to the prestigious ICC Battle of Champions in June next year, where only the top performing squads will compete.

The club has grown significantly over the last year, with more than 100 competitive squad members and 25 recreational members aged from four to 25 and is about to move into their fourth season.

New members, male, female, with or without experience, are actively welcome.

Email hello@cheerbasingstoke.co.uk for details.