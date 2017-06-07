Wins for Hartley Wintney and Hook

It was a good weekend for Hartley Wintney and Hook & Newnham Basics cricket clubs as they both chalked up victories.

Hook built on their previous victory against Tichbourne Park and travelled to the Isle of Wight to play Ventnor, running out winners by 45 runs.

They won the toss, elected to bat and scored a competitive 258-6 from 50 overs.

Contributions from Jordan Hobday (69), Matt Buckingham (61 not out), Ben Thane (34) and Matt Love (31) all helped give Hook runs to play with.

In reply, Ventnor struggled to get going with only number four batsman Jamie Miller (110 not out), posting a score of any real note.

Tight bowling from Hobday and Shane Brewer really squeezed the home side before Anik Divecha ripped into the middle order, finishing with figures of 6-24.

Ventnor were all out for 213, making the journey back to Basingstoke a little sweeter.

Hartley Wintney defeated Hambledon by four wickets.

Hambledon won the toss and chose to bat, finishing on 225-7 from their 50 overs.

Henry Glandfield top-scored with 71. Scott Baldwin was the pick of the bowlers with 4-25 from his 10 overs.

William Kerr (68) got Hartley Wintney’s chase off to a solid start with further useful contributions from Danny Flanders (32) and Baldwin capping off a fine all-round display with 47, getting Hartley over the line.