A 32-year-old woman who was found seriously injured on the A33 in Chineham last night has died.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed, and it is not being treated as suspicious.

It happened last night, with police issuing a release at 11.15pm last night saying that road closures were in place on the northbound Lillymill Chine on the junction of the A33, and at Great Bunfield Road at the junction near Chineham library.

No further updates have so far been given.