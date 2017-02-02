Work to keep Hampshire’s children safe is ‘highly effective’

Hampshire County Council and its partners have been praised for its “highly effective” work in keeping children safe and protecting them from abuse and neglect at home.

Inspectors from Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate (HMI) of Constabulary and HMI Probation carried out a review of the county’s children’s services in December.

The results of the inspection were published yesterday, and the council was praised for its multi-agency response to children living with domestic abuse.

It also found that social workers were “knowledgeable” about individual children, and that arrangements for responding to domestic abuse were “robust”.

However there were some areas for improvement listed, such as improving risk assessments and a small number of child protection cases being stepped down before significant change had been maintained.

Keith Mans, the council’s executive member for children’s services, said: “This affirms my view of how high the bat is set by this authority and our partners to help keep children safe.

“I am fully aware of the commitment and dedication of our social care professionals, and I know this is something that all of the agencies at the centre of this inspection have in common.

“The willingness of all partners to put the needs of the child first, and work together at every level to achieve the best outcomes for children, is something I regularly witness first hand.”

Inspectors were also impressed with the police’s Operation Cara project, which has been shown to reduce reoffending in domestic abuse cases.

Olivia Pinkney, chief constable of Hampshire Constabulary, said: “This report underlines the crucial importance of partnership.

“As agencies we are committed to improving our own services but in assessing how good we are at keeping vulnerable people safe we must lift our heads and look at the full picture.

“For policing this means not just arrest rates but good information sharing and innovative approaches such as Cara that are actually proven to break the cycle of offending.

“I hope that this will give any person or family suffering from the misery of domestic abuse the confidence to come forward and talk about it.”