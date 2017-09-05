Workers agree resolution over long-running AWE pensions dispute

The long-running pensions dispute at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) has been resolved.

It was announced on Friday that Unite trade union members had accepted an offer from AWE for a three-year four per cent rise in basic pay, among other conditions, in lieu of continuing the pensions dispute indefinitely.

Workers at the nuclear deterrent manufacturer had been holding periodical strikes since November last year after AWE announced plans to reduce the amount it contributed towards pensions.

A deal was reached with workers represented by fellow trade union Prospect back in February.

Unite regional officer Bob Middleton said: “Given all the circumstances, this is the best possible deal available.

“This result would not have been possible without the tremendous solidarity our members have shown since the first strike action last November. It shows that if you stick together, you get a decent deal in the end.”

All planned industrial action has now been suspended.

A statement from AWE said: “We appreciate Unite’s constructive engagement and are pleased that members have voted to end their dispute.

“This package consolidates and rationalises a number of existing operational allowances and overtime arrangements and is made as part of the annual pay cycle.

“Our commitment has always been to providing staff and prospective employees with sustainable and affordable pension provision for the future.”

AWE has sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield in Berkshire, and is one of the biggest employers in north Hampshire.

North West Hampshire MP Kit Malthouse and his counterpart in Newbury, Richard Benyon, held a number of meetings with the Ministry of Defence to push for a resolution.

Mr Malthouse said: “AWE is the lynch pin of our ultimate national defence, a major employer in the area and a vital depository of atomic knowledge and research that keeps the UK at the cutting edge of the global science.

“This is great news and I am pleased that AWE has made an offer that the highly skilled scientists, engineers, safety and nuclear workers at the company can accept.”