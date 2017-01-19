Pensions protest continues at AWE as workers stage 48-hour strike

The dispute over a change in the pensions plan for workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment continued yesterday as the first 48-hour walk out began.

Tensions have been high among staff at the nuclear deterrent manufacturer for several months now after a new scheme was recommended that could see their employers contribute 17 per cent less into pensions than before.

Two separate one-day strikes at AWE’s sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield took place as a result on November 14 and December 6, with around 600 workers voicing their displeasure.

But after AWE announced that, despite the protests, the current defined benefit scheme would still be replaced with the new AWE Group Personal Pension (AWEGPP) scheme on January 31, workers have again chosen to act.

Workers are angry over what they deem to be “broken promises” from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the early 1990s that AWE pensions would be protected once the workforce had been transferred to the private sector.

And in the second consecutive day of protests today, the general secretary of trade union Unite addressed the picket line, where he argued that the change would be a “disgrace”.

Len McCluskey said: “In the early 1990s, the then-Tory government made iron-clad promises to AWE workers regarding the future of their pensions.

“These promises have now been broken, as the AWE bosses want to slash the retirement incomes by jettisoning the current defined benefit pension scheme.

“Our members could lose thousands of pounds when they retire, which is a disgrace.

“It is clear that this pledge has been broken and our members feel deeply betrayed, [and] they have Unite’s 100 per cent support and solidarity in this dispute.”

Around 14,000 people have so far signed an online petition calling for the Government to intervene and block the pensions change.

Currently, AWE members pay 10 per cent of their salary into the pension scheme, while the employer pays 26 per cent under a defined benefit scheme.

The new proposal would see employees pay from three per cent to eight per cent or more, while AWE would pay in between nine and 13 per cent.

A second 48-hour strike is also planned to begin on January 30, with AWE insisting before the current walkout that the scheme offered was “significantly improved” and would provide “additional enhanced benefits”.

To sign the petition, visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/176672.