Working to fight fraud

Fake online auctions, bogus tech support requests and social media hackers have made Hampshire the sixth most targeted county in the UK for online scams.

Hampshire County Council’s Trading Standards received numerous reports about people in Basingstoke who had been scammed by fraudsters.

A report by internet service provider TalkTalk revealed Hampshire is the sixth most targeted county for online cons with 4,105 cases during the same period.

Online shopping and auctions (2,023 cases), computer software service fraud (1,505), email/social media hacks (280), personal computer hacks (236) and extortion (61) were the most popular forms of fraud.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Dring, from Hampshire Constabulary’s economic crime unit, said: “There has been a fall in reporting for Hampshire in contrast to the national trend for the past year’s figures, with a three per cent decrease.

“The Economic Crime Unit actively supports vulnerable victims of this type of offending, and the impact of the force’s Prevent and Protect campaigns to tackle these offences has been recognised.”

Hampshire Constabulary launched Operation Signature in January 2016 as a dedicated response to dealing with vulnerable victims of fraud and scams, making more than 2,000 visits.

According to crime prevention advisor Sarah Cohen, some Basingstoke residents might not even realise they are victims of a fraud.

Quick hits such as cold calls from bogus tech support teams remotely accessing computers, or sustained frauds such as romance or investment scams, can often go unnoticed.

She said: “Fraud is a highly sophisticated crime, and the fraudsters are very good at what they do, which is why people don’t always realise what is happening.

“We do find that people ‘don’t want to waste police time’ or ‘make a fuss’, and it is this hesitant approach that allows the fraudsters to continue.”

In the past 18 months, Hampshire Constabulary has invested in a new Cyber Protect role and Digital Investigation team working in partnership with local authorities and agencies to prevent cyber-enabled scams and hacks.

Cyber protect officer Lucy Dibdin said: “We are at the start of the journey and making lots of positive progress.”

People with concerns should call 101 quoting Operation Signature.