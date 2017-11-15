Working to narrow pay gap

There is still work to be done to narrow the gender pay gap, say Basingstoke officials.

Campaigners and women across the UK marked Friday, dubbed Equal Pay Day, as the symbolic day from which women across the UK work the rest of the year for free relative to their male counterparts – a stark reminder there is still a lot of work to do, both locally and nationally.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), suggests women across Hampshire are paid the equivalent of not having worked from November 1, in comparison to men, who are paid £2.50 more per hour.

Basingstoke and Deane councillor Chloe Ashfield said local businesses must encourage the upward mobility of women in senior positions.

She said: “We must be clear about what is driving the differences in pay and work hard to ensure that, year on year, we see the gap narrowing.

“We know that until there are more women in senior positions then the gap won’t dramatically change. We must urge local employers to be doing all they can to encourage mobility of women through the ranks.

“Our schools and colleges have a responsibility to talk to students about the gap so that our young women are prepared for the challenges ahead.”

In April, following the release of the Annual Survey of Hours and earnings (ASHE), Cllr Chloe Ashfield put forward a motion at a borough council meeting for more efforts to reduce the gender pay gap.

The motion was put forward after it was revealed that women in the borough who are in full-time work earn more than 25 per cent less than men.

On average, men working full time in the area earned £4.36 per hour more than women working full time.

The national figures into the pay gap were calculated in two categories – full time and part time jobs, with the gap measuring at 9.1 per cent.

A wider range of information is expected after April 2018, following new legislation by central government that requires all companies with 250 or more employees to disclose their pay gap in a register.