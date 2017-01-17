World’s first Jane Austen statue planned

A prototype of the first ever Jane Austen statue will be unveiled in Farleigh Wallop later this week.

Basingstoke and Deane is celebrating the life of the legendary novelist throughout 2017 to mark 200-years since her death.

Austen was born and raised near Basingstoke, in Steventon, where she wrote some of her most famous work, including Pride and Prejudice.

And the borough will recognise her importance to the area in July by unveiling a life-size bronze statue in Basingstoke town centre at Market Place.

Basingstoke sculptor Adam Roud has been commissioned by the Hampshire Cultural Trust to create the world’s first Austen sculpture, in order to continue the local feel of the tribute.

And the maquette of the statue will be shown for the first time at Farleigh House, in The Avenue, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller will be on hand for the unveiling, and said: “Jane Austen is a writer of worldwide repute.

“Born in the borough, she is a women who broke the mould in her generation.

“I am delighted that she is to be recognised in a sculpture; it is a fitting tribute to her, not only locally, but will also serve to reinforce her place in history as one of the finest writers.”