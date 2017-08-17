Worting House celebrates success of bookbench trail

Basingstoke’s 18th century Worting House played host to a celebration of the Sitting with Jane public art trail.

Clients and management from the offices based at the Grade II listed mansion were joined by businesses from around Basingstoke to enjoy a Jane Austen drinks evening which showcased the venue’s involvement in the bookbench project.

There are 24 bookbenches, including artist Mik Richardson’s Are you Sitting Comfortably? bench in front of Worting House, on display around the borough until the end of August.

They are one of the ways in which Hampshire has marked to 200th anniversary of the novelist’s death.

The bookbenches will be auctioned off on September 15, with 75 per cent of proceeds going to Basingstoke’s Ark Cancer Charity.

Jane Austen had links to Worting House – it was inherited by Harris Bigg-Wither in 1813, to whom she was briefly engaged.

Worting House director John Jervoise said: “With strong links to the Jane Austen story, Worting House serviced offices were delighted to participate in the Sitting with Jane project by sponsoring one of the bookbenches.

“We are delighted that Jane Austen fans have been coming to Worting House to see Mik’s marvellous bookbench, and have been able to sit on a unique work of art in front of this historic house.”

For details on the auction, go to arkcancercharity.org.uk/fundraising/sitting-jane.