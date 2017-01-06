Would you volunteer your time to fix potholes across Basingstoke?

A Basingstoke councillor has insisted that it would be “out of order” on residents if they were asked to volunteer their time to fill potholes in the town.

This is after a public survey conducted by Basingstoke-based The AA saw a fifth of nearly 18,000 road users say they’d offer their services to help with road repairs.

Hampshire County Council is responsible for roadwork across Basingstoke and Deane, and was boosted in November by the news that £2.1million would be spent fixing Hampshire’s roads during 2017.

The extra funding provided by the Department for Transport (DfT) is set to be used to fill 40,000 potholes countywide, although Brookvale and Kings Furlong councillor, Jack Cousens, feels this number is a “drop in the ocean”.

But Cllr Cousens feels that asking residents to help carry out repairs, in a scheme similar to one started by Devon County Council last year, would be an unfair solution to the problem.

He said: “The fact residents are getting themselves into a position where they want to take matters into their own hands is nice to see.

“But they pay council tax for this, and expect to get things in return, so it seems out of order that the kindness of residents could be leaned on.

“I know Hampshire are cutting funds and projects left, right, and centre, but I’d expect them to do this themselves.”

A total of 54 per cent of those responding to the AA’s survey expressed their belief that anyone that volunteered to help in any future scheme should be handed a reduction in their council tax bill as a result.

The DfT have priced the repair of each individual pothole as £53, with the latest funding released in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement following a separate cash boost of £1.48m to fill 28,075 potholes throughout Hampshire last April.

But Cllr Cousens has questioned how much Basingstoke and Deane will benefit from the funding, and instead called for the borough to become a unitary council separate from the council, in order to see funds distributed more locally.

He said: “This money is being spent across the whole of Hampshire, and we could get the wrong end of that.

“If Basingstoke and Deane was a unitary, we would be able to deal with potholes ourselves – the funding is a drop in the ocean.

“A unitary would be a step in the right direction, as we’d have control on what we wanted to spend the money on, and where.”

