Wouldn’t it be good to enjoy 80s songsters?

Were you a child of the 80s? Still have a yearning for some of your favourite hits from the era? Then you won’t want to miss this.

Icon’s of the 80s featuring Go West, Nik Kershaw and Cutting Crew will get together in concert at The Anvil in February.

With millions of album sales and iconic hits such as We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King Of Wishful Thinking, Wouldn’t It Be Good, The Riddle, I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I’ve Been In Love Before and the classic (I Just) Died In Your Arms, this authentic 80s triple header is not to be missed.

It has been more than 30 years since Go West had their first hit single We Close Our Eyes. Other hits followed including Call Me, Goodbye Girl and Don’t Look Down, Faithful and the smash hit theme song in the film Pretty Woman, King of Wishful Thinking.

Kershaw first achieved chart success in 1984 with Wouldn’t It Be Good?, followed by other classics such as I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and The Riddle. A prolific writer for other artists, Nik also penned the number one single The One and Only for Chesney Hawkes.

Cutting Crew, originally formed in the mid-80s, is a Grammy nominated, Anglo-Canadian rock band who will always be remembered for their classic song (I Just) Died In Your Arms, which helped define the musical sounds of the club scene during the 80s and is still played widely today.

Over 20 years later, and millions of album sales on, original singer/ songwriter Nick Van Eede has signed new recording publishing deals and is back on the road promoting his new material.

Icons of the 80s will be on stage at The Anvil on February 10 at 7.30pm. Full price tickets cost £36.50 which includes a £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.