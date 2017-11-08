Wow! Hospital workers really deserve awards

A record amount of hospital workers were celebrated in awards based on nominations from colleagues, patients and visitors.

A special WOW! Awards lunch hosted by the Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation honoured workers for their compassion, dedication and professionalism.

Staff on The Candover Suite at Basingstoke hospital received a record amount of 50 nominations, while staff working in the Women’s Health Unit at Basingstoke hospital and St Cross Ward at Winchester hospital were nominated a total of 100 times.

Judit Grill, who works in the antenatal clinic at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, was one of the remarkable workers recognised for their care and dedication.

During a shift, Ms Grill had been called in to help translate when a woman in labour was having difficulty communicating with midwives on the labour ward.

Without hesitation, she stepped in and ensured that the woman, who was Hungarian, understood vital information about procedures and pain relief.

She said: “I was just pleased to be able to help the lady in any way I could because she was a bit anxious. She was really grateful when I saw her again after she had given birth and it was nice to know that I had made a difference for her.”

Speaking about the award, she said: “I was really surprised when I heard I had been nominated for a WOW! Award, so I really couldn’t believe it when I was told I had won.”

Other winners included the safeguarding children team at the Basingstoke hospital, who were nominated for their hard work on a particularly challenging case.

Kim Leitch, from the WOW! Awards, presented staff with their certificates.

Chairman of Hampshire Hospitals Elizabeth Padmore said: “I’m so incredibly proud of all of you. I know a lot of you say that you are just doing your jobs, but it is doing your jobs so well that makes a massive difference to our patients. Thank you so much. You are all brilliant.”

Staff can be nominated for a WOW! Award throughout the year, with a handful of winners selected by the trust’s public governors each month.