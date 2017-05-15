X-ray services at Basingstoke hospital hit in NHS cyber attack

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital has been hit by the nationwide cyber attack on the NHS.

In a statement, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust reassured people that “there was no data loss” and “will continue to do all we can to protect our systems for the future”.

However there was disruption to the x-ray service.

The statement said: “We can confirm that the radiology services affected by the national cyber-attack at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital have been restored.

“Staff worked very hard over the weekend to minimise the impact on patients and as a result there have been few cancelled appointments.

“Patients with an appointment should attend as normal, unless specifically contacted by the hospital.

“The walk in x-ray service at Basingstoke hospital will remain closed for patients referred by their GP for the rest of the day.

“Our priority has been to restore our radiology services, and like other Trusts affected working with NHS Digital, we will continue to do all we can to protect our systems for the future.”

The walk in x-ray machine in Basingstoke is closed today (Monday), with patients being redirected to the Royal County Hospital in Winchester, Andover War Memorial Hospital or Alton Community Hospital.

Winchester and Andover have so far not been affected.

According to IT security firm Kaspersky, 61 NHS organisations in the UK were disrupted.

Dozens of public and private sector organisations in 150 countries across the world had their computers hit last week in a “ransomware” attack.

A virus took over files and demanded $300 (£230) payments in order to restore access to them.

It is estimated that more than 200,000 computers have been affected so far across the globe, and the National Cyber Security Centre has warned that “further causes of ransomware may come to light, possibly at a significant scale”.