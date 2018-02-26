Xtrem way to raise funds

A man who had nearly half of his tongue removed after he was diagnosed with cancer is out to help raise funds for a charity close to home to help others.

Nick Anderson is keen to spread the word about Ark Cancer Centre Charity and is making the charity the beneficiary of a three-day event next weekend.

The father of three is hoping to raise awareness and as much cash as possible at The Welsh Xtrem, a three-day 4×4 challenge event.

Nick’s gruelling personal journey started at the end of 2016. The 48-year-old said: “This all started when I thought I had bitten my tongue very badly. It transpired that I had tongue cancer, which was a huge shock.

“I had to undergo surgery, which involved the removal of 45 per cent of my tongue, and I had reconstructive surgery. It was a 10-and-a-half hour operation.

“I am just glad to have survived what I have gone through.”

The road to recovery involved 30 sessions of radiotherapy, which meant Nick, from Sherborne St John, making regular trips to Guildford for his treatment.

Now, Nick wants to do whatever he can to raise awareness of Ark’s campaign to raise £5million towards a much-needed cancer treatment centre closer to home, in Basingstoke.

Having found a new lease of life, he said: “I am grateful for every day, and I am determined to make the most of every day.”