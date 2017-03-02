Year 7s celebrate first school picks

Nearly all Hampshire parents have been able to secure a place for their children at one of their preferred county council-run secondary schools.

More than 98 per cent of children moving up from primary school have been handed a Year 7 spot at a school of their choice for the new school year in September.

Hampshire County Council received 13,521 on-time applications from parents this year, in an increase of 60 from last year, with the authority granting 93 per cent their first choice.

Executive member for education, Peter Edgar, said: “We have again been able to offer a very high number of pupils a place at their preferred secondary school.

“That’s a significant achievement considering the size of the county and increasing demand for school places.

“Pupil numbers continue to rise and I am pleased to say that our investment in schools to provide the additional places is keeping pace, thanks to our strong track record in planning for the future.”

Cllr Edgar added: “I understand there will be some disappointment for those parents who did not secure a place at one of their chosen schools but every child whose parents applied for a place at a Hampshire secondary school, has been offered one.

“There are always individual schools with exceptionally high demand, which is a credit to the high standard of teaching at these schools.”