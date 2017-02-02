You’ll get hooked on Veridian

The last 17 months have been incredible for Veridian.

In that time the six-piece rock band from Reading formed, recorded four singles, and have gained nearly 3,000 fans on their Facebook page.

The future looks bright for the group.

And after their incredibly successful debut gig in their home town last March, the band hope it will be a case of ‘more of the same’ when they arrive at The Sanctuary in Basingstoke this evening, Thursday, February 2.

“We have performed at Sanctuary in Basingstoke before alongside the guys in Empire, who are an awesome band,” guitarist Joe Sellers told the Observer.

“It’s a great intimate venue and it’s good to see a small town keeping the music scene alive, so we can definitely expect the crowd to be lively.

“Also, to get back on the road was very exciting for us.

“We visited some places we had been to before and some new ones. Just to have people singing our lyrics back to us was an incredible feeling.”

Made up of lead singer Simon Jackman, guitarists Rob Everett and Joe Sellers, bassist Jonny Slevin, Zak Watson on the drums and keyboardist James Marshall Stack (aka Stack), the group met when playing in different bands.

They would regularly meet at various gigs across the Reading area before leaving their respected groups to form their own band in September 2015, where they began to rehearse tunes that Simon and Robbie had written.

Coverage from the likes of the BBC, Scuzz, Punktastic and Kerrang Radio have helped put the band firmly on the music map, as they embark on a small tour across the UK with fellow punk/rock group Evarose.

But despite the recent fame, Joe insists the band are keeping their head down and improving their craft.

“We’re just taking everything one step at a time and we’re not getting too ahead of our yourselves,” he said.

“But I do believe that our songs have the catchiest hooks that will get stuck in people’s heads.

“They’ll go away and listen to our music and share it.”

Tickets cost £15 and the gig starts at 7pm.