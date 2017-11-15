Young and old gather to remember those fallen

RAF personnel from Odiham march through the village before laying wreaths at the war memorial. Pictures: Cpl Rob Travis RAF, photographer at RAF Odiham

RAF personnel from Odiham march through the village before laying wreaths at the war memorial. Pictures: Cpl Rob Travis RAF, photographer at RAF Odiham

A young guard joined the band in Old Basing as the union between young and old was displayed both in the parade and during the service of remembrance, below

Paying respects to those who gave their lives at the service at Old Basing Pictures: Tony Tuck

People of all ages gathered to pay tribute to servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives in conflict.

Parades took place all across Basingstoke and Deane, with the future generation taking centre stage in several of the events.

In Old Basing, a mini Queen’s Guard joined the parade alongside a marching band that led groups to St Mary’s church, ahead of the church service.

Afterwards, members of the community gathered outside, where veterans gave speeches and laid wreaths at the war memorial before saluting those they were remembering.

In Odiham, military personnel marched through the town, as a helicopter fly-past took place.

Maria Miller MP, who attended the event in Basingstoke town, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity for the whole community to come together to remember all of those people who have served our country, in particular those who lost their lives.

“Basingstoke has a proud armed forces history.”