Young biker killed after crash on Hampshire/Berkshire border

A young motorcyclist has died following a crash on the Hampshire/Berkshire border last night.

It happened on Foxs Lane in Penwood, to the south of Newbury, at around 7.30pm, and the Yamaha motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The biker, a 21-year-old man from Thatcham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now investigating what caused the crash, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Jon Bates from the joint roads policing unit said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision or saw the motorcycle prior to the incident.”

Call 101 with information, quoting reference number 44170196055.