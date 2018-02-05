Young chefs have all the ingredients for promising careers

Students cooked up a storm for a MasterChef-style competition in Basingstoke.

Hospitality and catering students prepared dishes for a chance to be featured in a new menu at the on-site training restaurant at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT).

Earlier this month, they were tasked with developing and presenting either a new starter, main course or dessert to feature on the menu.

A panel including the college’s chef lecturer, restaurant manager and members of the teaching staff were then invited to pick their favourites.

The winning main course was a pork belly dish served with parsnip purée and local cider sauce, created by Jordan Spendley.

Sam Egerton-Kemp’s Celebration of Citrus dessert, which contained lemon meringue pie, grapefruit jelly, lime cream and candy orange zest, also won a place on the menu as did Tasharna Stapleton’s lamb kofta with flat bread and pomegranate salad.

College principal Anthony Bravo said: “There is no better source of inspiration for our exciting new menu than our students, who always provide a range of exciting and fresh ideas that will appeal to people of all ages.”

Run by BCoT’s hospitality and catering department, the restaurant gives students the opportunity to learn, practice and master their skills.

The restaurant offers a three-course lunch menu at £12.50 and a four-course dinner menu at £22.

To sample the new menu, visit therestaurantatbcot.org.uk.