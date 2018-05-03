Young doctors in the house

Jasmine scrubs up as she finds out about the necessary preparations before an operation

Learning about what happens before surgery in the Diagnosis and Treatment Centre

Martha, Breanna and Emily test their skills inserting a breathing tube with the help of consultant anaesthetist Juliette Kemp

Youngsters discovered what it takes to run a hospital when they took over at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital last week.

Members of the Basingstoke Hospital Youth Forum aged between 11 and 16 met for the fourth time to work with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on ways to improve patient experience.

The wannabe-medics had an interactive look around an operating theatre and experienced what it’s like to be a part of the team as they scrubbed up, practiced CPR and inserted a breathing tube in a simulated patient.

Other parts of the day included getting a first-hand look at how meals are freshly prepared each day, learning more about x-rays and finding out what happens in the pathology labs.

Bella, who one day wants to return to Basingstoke Hospital as a member of nursing staff, was one of the youth forum members who took part in the takeover.

She said: “Being part of the youth forum is really important because when you spend a lot of time in hospital, the environment you’re in really matters to you.

“As part of the youth forum I get to make a positive difference to the experiences other young people have in hospital.

“The takeover day has been brilliant because it’s shown us all just how many people are involved in our care when we stay in hospital.

“The doctors, nurses and play team on the children’s ward do an amazing job.

“It was really interesting looking at so many different departments.

“The theatre was my highlight but we all had a great day and have lots of ideas to take forward.”

Donna Green, chief nurse at Hampshire Hospitals, said: “The takeover day was a real success and all of the teams involved enjoyed showing our youth forum members what they do.

“Hearing directly from patients about what it is they would like to see happen at our hospitals is crucial in helping us to continually improve our services.

“It was wonderful to spend some time with members of the forum, hearing their ideas and answering their questions.”