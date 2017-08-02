Young golfer reaches UK and Ireland finals

A junior female golfer from Tadley has qualified for the UK and Ireland Finals.

Gemma Burgess booked her place at the American Golf Junior Championship after an impressive display at the regional competition held over 18 holes at Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey recently.

The 11-year-old finished in first place in the Girl’s Handicap competition after recording 42 points over the 18 holes.

She held off a strong challenge from Huntswood Golf Club junior Grace Rigby-Walden who came in with 40.

Gemma will now go forward to the finals that will be held at Gainsborough Golf Club on August 16, where she will tee off against qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland to stake a claim for the title.

Daniel Gathercote, director of marketing and communications at American Golf, said: “This is the fourth year for the junior championships and we’ve got another crop of youngsters who are playing some impressive golf.

“Once again though, I’m most impressed by the sportsmanship and positive attitude that we’ve got used to seeing.

“We can’t wait to get these great young golfers to Gainsborough for the final and make it a truly memorable event.”