Young keepers in safe hands

Young Basingstoke goalkeepers strapped on their gloves and tightened their laces for a training session they won’t ever forget.
Former Premier League keeper and GK Icon founder Richard Lee put more than 80 young budding goalies through their paces on Monday last week at Powerleague Basingstoke in Brighton Hill.
The session is designed to help nurture talented youngsters and improve elements of their game needed to become a top level player between the sticks.
Craig Prall, leading the Basingstoke GK Icon centre, said: “I have been with GK Icon for three years.
“Year on year, I have seen a lot of improvement in the keepers that come through our centre. It shows by a lot of them picking up awards at their end of season ceremonies.”
With over 70 centres worldwide, GK Icon helps aspiring keepers with inspiring sessions that players don’t ordinarily receive at regular training sessions.
Founder Richard Lee, who led the session in Basingstoke, spent his most successful years with Watford between 2002 and 2010, making 92 appearances including a spell in goal in the top flight.
The Oxford-born player also lined up for Brentford and appeared for the England U20 side during his career.
Parents can find information about future sessions online at https://bit.ly/2KhuvOb