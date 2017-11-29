Young musicians hit competition high notes

Talented young performers competed in an annual music event bidding for a place in the next round of a national contest.

The musicians took part in a preliminary round of the annual Rotary young musicians competition last month ahead of a national event in Bournemouth in February.

Organised by the three local Rotary clubs, including Basingstoke, the preliminary event was held in the Evelyn Glennie room at Queen Mary’s College and attracted 15 entries.

Three age groups competed in instrumental and vocal contests to showcase their musical talent.

Tristan Sutton, for the instrumental category, and Abigail Higgs, for vocal, came out top of the under-11 age group.

Jessica Gill, in the instrumental category and Tom Hejdeman, for vocal in the 11-16 age group, as well as Dmitri Bowgen (instrumental) in the 17/18 age group also topped their categories.

All the competitors received certificates, presented by the presidents of the Deane and London Rotary clubs, as well as individual written feedback from the judges.