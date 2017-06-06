Young musicians needed for youth orchestra

Talented young musicians aged six to 18 are being sought to join the Basingstoke area youth orchestras and choirs from September.

String players, clarinetists, saxophonists, horn players, tuba players and singers in particular are needed.

The group has 12 ensembles, with a membership of 300 young people.

Area director John Fuller said: “There are wonderful opportunities to play with like-minded young musicians in some amazing concert venues.

“They can even take part in residential weekends and European tours.”

There are opportunities to take part at levels from beginner to Grade 8 and beyond.

Visit bayo-hampshire.org.uk.