Young stars in the spotlight

Basingstoke students were in the spotlight in front of an adoring audience as they trod the legendary West End boards.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Basingstoke took to the stage at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End last month as part of a nationwide Stagecoach initiative.

The talented children performed Blondie’s Call Me, inspired by the West End production of Desperately Seeking Susan, and After The Rains from the upcoming Broadway musical This is My Life, the story of Shirley Bassey.

Students from 16 Stagecoach schools across the country were thrilled to entertain friends and family as they got a taste of stardom.

Stageoach Performing Arts Basingstoke principals Andy and Samantha Sullivan said the children put in an “astounding performance”:

“For the children to be able to perform at Shaftesbury Theatre is a dream come true, whether they dream of being West End stars or they sing, dance and act for fun,” the pair added.

“Performances like this are a huge confidence booster and there was a great sense of camaraderie among the pupils.

“It was a magical day for all concerned, with the students gaining the wonderful experience of performing.”