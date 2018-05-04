Youngsters are singing stars

Primary school pupils from Old Basing realised a once in a lifetime ambition to perform on stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

More than 1,700 young musicians performed at the iconic venue as part of Hampshire Music Service’s youth ensembles.

Nearly 200 Hampshire schools were represented at the event, including 30 children from St Mary’s CE Junior School in Old Basing.

St Mary’s headteacher Caroline Welch said: “How many children, or in fact adults, can say that they have performed at the Royal Albert Hall?

“Our children were enthralled.

“I loved watching their faces as they entered the auditorium for the first time – true awe and wonder.”

Year 5 pupil Tom Welsh-Smythe said: “It was really exciting to sing at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I’ve never been there before and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We sang several songs. The whole thing was really exciting. I really enjoy singing, especially jazzy, happy songs, and I am going to carry on singing in the choir.”

The programme included the premiere of My World by Hampshire lyricist Zella Compton and composer Tom Guyer.

Renditions of We Will Remember Them and Passchendaele rang around the old hall in honour of the centenary of the end of the First World War.