Youngsters strike a pose at fashion show

Basingstoke fashionistas flocked to Festival Place for a catwalk extravaganza during the Love Fashion Weekend last month.

Models strutted down the catwalk to showcase fashion trends for spring and summer as hundreds of shoppers gathered to watch the hour-long show.

Choreographed catwalk shows took place throughout the day, featuring models wearing designs from brands in Festival Place.

Among the catwalk models were youngsters Kian and Alarah K.A.

Kian said: “I had an absolutely amazing time and loved it.

“I would like to do it again one day. I loved all the clothes and now want to go and buy everything that I wore.”

Alarah said: “I was very excited to be a part of the fashion show. It was so much fun.”

Festival Place marketing manager Emily Palmer said: “Our Love Fashion weekend is always one of the highlights of our calendar and this year’s event didn’t disappoint.

“It was two days of fashion fun that was a great opportunity for people to find out about the latest trends and get creative as they personalised their perfect outfits.

“We have such a wide range of fashion brands at Festival Place that there was something for everyone. The event was the perfect way to give people inspiration and ideas on what to wear this spring and summer.”

Participating retailers included Topshop, Topman, Laura Ashley, USC, Next, Jack & Jones, Debenhams, M&S, Apricot, Oasis, Monsoon, Quiz, Skechers, River Island, Slaters, Moss Bros, Superdry, Phase 8, Pandora and GAP.

Love Fashion Weekend is one of a series of events scheduled at Festival Place during the coming year.