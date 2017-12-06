Youngsters want better food in hospital

Young people helped set priorities on how children’s health services can be improved.

Members of the Basingstoke Hospital youth forum identified food and noise at night-time as two factors that could be improved.

The youth forum, which gives young people aged between 11 and 16 who have been treated at the hospital the chance to shape the way children’s services are run, was set up earlier this year to work alongside hospital staff.

Donna Green, chief nurse at Hampshire Hospitals who attended a meeting with the group, said: “I really appreciate that [the members of the forum] are giving up their time to help us to improve our services for children.

“If you have been treated at Basingstoke Hospital and have ideas about things you think we could do in a different way, please apply to join the Basingstoke Hospital Youth Forum.”

Youngsters said the menu is not always child-friendly and that the meals do not always fill them up.

The group is now working with the hospital’s catering team and will get the chance to sample a range of the options available during their next meeting.

In addition, after hearing that young people sometimes found it hard to sleep at night on the children’s ward, the hospital has signed up to the Sleep for Health in Hospital (SHH) programme and is looking at ways of reducing brightness and the noise caused by doors, ward phones and alarms.

Visit www.hampshirehospitals.nhs.uk/bhyf to apply to be a member of the forum.