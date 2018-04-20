Your storage is safe and very secure

A Basingstoke self-storage company is no pushover for hackers after being awarded for its robust cyber security.

Store & Secure, on Houndmills Road, achieved Cyber Essentials certification from the National Cyber Security Centre earlier this month.

Facility manager Lucy Maidman said: “We are one of the first companies in the self-storage industry to gain the certification. We passed with flying colours – it shows our commitment to security and our ongoing good practice.”

The company hired cyber defence and security consultants C3IA Solutions early in 2017 and had its vulnerability and security assessed.

Lucy added: “Store & Secure has remained in a security management partnership with C3IA to provide expertise and assist Store & Secure in meeting its security objectives.”