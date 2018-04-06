You’re in for a big surprise at shopping centre

Lions, warthogs and gorillas are not what you might expect to see on a shopping trip.

But Festival Place in Basingstoke was transformed into a rather unusual safari at the weekend when LEGO sculptures of more than 20 colourful life-size animals went on display.

The intricately designed models formed a fun jungle trail designed for families to challenge themselves to find as many creatures as they can in the shopping centre to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Steven Connolly, centre director at Festival Place, said: “We are really excited about bringing the LEGO safari tour to the shopping centre.

“The animal sculptures are incredibly life-like and have to be seen to be believed to appreciate the amount of effort and time that has gone into building them.

“We will have animals people might expect on a safari like lions and tigers, and some more unfamiliar ones, such as parrots and spiders.”

The event began on Thursday last week and will run until Sunday.