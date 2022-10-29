A Day At The Races

The Basingstoke Half Marathon and 10k will take place on Sunday 2 October.

Although online entries closed on Wednesday 28 September, there will be some places available on the day, up until 10am.

It all takes place on the same day as the London Marathon but is half the distance, and much easier to get to.

The popular race organised by Destination Basingstoke starts and finishes in War Memorial Park, following a picturesque route out to the south of the town through the villages of Cliddesden, Ellisfield and Farleigh Wallop.

The race is supported by headline sponsors Phillips Law and as well as other sponsors: Lilly, Tech Data, Farleigh Wallop Estates, Nomios and Lenovo. All of these businesses are fielding big teams, contesting the corporate trophy!

Jack Gardener, Director at Phillips Solicitors commented: “Phillips Solicitors is delighted to support the Basingstoke Half again. The superb scenery on the race course, great organisation and fantastic atmosphere make it a really special event that Basingstoke can be proud of. We love being such an integral part of it.”

“The race is very much a partnership between Destination Basingstoke as organisers, our fantastic sponsors as well as all the amazing volunteers involved. St Michael’s Hospice are helping in the race village and we have volunteers from Rotary and many of the running clubs helping with marshalling, the race simply can’t happen without them and we are so grateful for their support and love for this race that has become such an important part of the local sporting calendar,” added Felicity Edwards from Destination Basingstoke.

With the weather set fair, it looks like it will be another great day for the local sporting community.

To ensure the safety of all, the race does mean there will be some road closures in place between 9.30am and 2.30pm to the south of the town, including the A339 to Alton, a diversion is in place but you are advised to check all the details at: https://www.destinationbasingstoke.co.uk/half-marathon/road-closures/